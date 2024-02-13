Opening Arguments In Trial Of Man Accused In Ofc. Breann Leath’s Death

INDIANAPOLIS — Opening arguments were given by both sides Monday in the trial of Elliahs Dorsey, the man accused of shooting and killing IMPD Ofc. Breann Leath in April of 2020.

Dorsey is said to have shot and killed Leath when he fired several gunshots through the door of an apartment when he heard someone knock at the door. The person who was knocked was Leath responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Doresy’s defense attorneys are not denying that Dorsey fired the shots that killed Leath. But they do say their client was mentally ill at the time of the shooting.

“Someone knocks, but no one announces they were police,” said Deana Martin, Dorsey’s defense attorney. “Right after they knock he shoots through that closed door to kill the assassins that are coming to kill him. Unfortunately, Breann Leath was coming to help him. Not hurt him.”

She says Dorsey is not responsible for the shooting by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors say Dorsey was intent on shooting whomever was on the other side of that apartment door, and that he was of sound mind at the time of the shooting.

“A hail of eight gunshots ripping through Apt. 10’s door and Apt. 10’s wall,” said Nathan Leffler, the prosecuting attorney in the case. “Eight gunshots fired by the defendant and his high-powered semi-automatic pistol.”

Breann Leath’s mother also took the stand and recounted the moments she knew her daughter was dead.

Prosecutors had originally looked for the death penalty in the case, but that possibility is no longer an option after Dorsey underwent two psychiatric evaluations.

Testimony will resume today.