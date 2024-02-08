Lebanon Police: Child Exposed to THC, Day Care Workers Arrested

LEBANON, Ind.–A child consumed THC at a daycare facility in Lebanon, so police say two day care employees are now facing criminal charges.

On January 16, 2024, Lebanon Police say they were notified by a parent that their one-year-old child was exposed to THC at the “Just Be Kids Learning Center” daycare facility. The parent said their child was exhibiting “unusual behavior.” The child was taken to Peyton Manning Hospital in Indianapolis. That’s where they got a test and it came back positive for THC. The Lebanon Police Department reported the findings to the Department of Child Services.

On January 17, detectives interviewed staff members at “Just Be Kids Learning Center” and found that the child’s teachers, Paige Wilson and Stella Latham, tried to consume an edible containing THC while in the classroom.

“Regrettably, part of the edible was left within the child’s reach, resulting in the child consuming part of it,” said a news release from the Lebanon Police Department on Tuesday.

Both Wilson and Latham have been charged with neglect of a dependent, which is a level 6 felony.

“The Lebanon Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, especially its youngest members. Further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds,” said the release.