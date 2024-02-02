IMPD: Woman Shot and Killed on Indy’s East Side Thursday Night

INDIANAPOLIS–A woman was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

IMPD says the incident happened just before 7:30 at the Rowney Street Apartments on South Bancroft Street. That is to the east of Christian Park and near the intersection of Emerson and English Avenues.

A woman was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday morning, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said the victim has been identified as Dyeshia Tene Turner. She was 36 years old.

IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer says they are getting cooperation from witnesses.

“That is a good sign. Hopefully people continue to come forward because that’s how we solve many of our crimes. It’s through help from the public,” said Weilhammer.

IMPD is encouraging anyone with information related to Thursday’s fatal shooting to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

Additionally, you can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.