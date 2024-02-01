Car Fire at Second Presbyterian Church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis fire and police agencies were called Thursday afternoon to what was dispatched as a working building fire and a possible fatality crash at Second Presbyterian Church.

A WISH-TV employee shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday shared a photo taken from outside the iconic church in the 7700 block of North Meridian Street.

Rita Reith, a spokeswoman for Indianapolis Fire Department, told News 8 reporter Danielle Zulkosky that it appears an older woman driving south on Meridian crossed through traffic, went off the road and crashed into the front of the church.

The woman remained in the car when the fire began, but crews extricated her and took her to a hospital. The fire was out by 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Reith says more information will be available later.

Officer William Young, an IMPD spokesman, says the driver was awake and breathing at a hospital, and crash investigators were at the church.

IMPD was dispatched at 4:33 p.m. Thursday to the church for what the computer-aided dispatch system listed as a possible fatal accident with serious bodily injury.

IFD was dispatched at the same time to a working building fire at the church’s address.

Second Presbyterian Church began in 1823, with its first church on Monument Circle. The Gothic Revival church opened its current location in 1959.

The WISHTV.com traffic map showed severe backups in the area just after 5 p.m. Thursday.