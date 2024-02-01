Former Coach Charged with Sending Nude Photos to Student

GREENWOOD, IND — A former Central Indiana school wrestling coach is facing criminal charges after police say he sent nude photos to a female student.
Elijah Ross was arrested at Greenwood Middle School on Tuesday after the school called the police to inform them about inappropriate communication between Ross and a student.
Ross was charged with a sex crime – child solicitation and obscenity – child pornography. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s office will handle the case.
Greenwood Police Chief James Ison told WIBC News that the Johnson County Prosecutor will be the point of contact for any information related to this case.
“This is the preferred process so as to not jeopardize case integrity,” he said.
The Greenwood Community School Corporation says student safety is a top priority. Ross was fired from his position at the school.
