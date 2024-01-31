When You Will See the Sun Again

STATEWIDE–You walk outside and clouds are all you see. That’s been the case for almost the last two weeks across Indiana. That is about to change.

Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says Indiana has been underneath what’s called a stalled pattern.

“When you get cloudy air, it just doesn’t like to move out unless you have a disturbance, and we just haven’t had that disturbance. When that happens, you get cloudy weather for a fairly significant period of time,” said Updike.

Updike says Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy, but then a cold front moves in Friday.

“As we get that cold front, that should really clear skies out on Friday and through the weekend,” said Updike.

Updike says cloudy conditions will eventually return into the early part of next week.

“The other thing, though, is that we are entering a very dry stretch of weather. But we might see some pockets of light rain on Friday when the front moves through. Other than that, it will be dry for roughly the next seven days,” said Updike.

You can hear the full interview with Updike below.