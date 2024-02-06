50 Cent: Maybe TRUMP is the answer

Tony Katz on his syndicated show “Tony Katz Today” expressed his frustration with the Republican Party. “The Republican Party is the party of stupid”.

Katz:

I’ve been wondering aloud, why is it that the Republican party has not gone after Black voters across America on the sole issue of wealth? I am on record discussing the fact that this is going to be the first generation of Black Americans in a large measure to have wealth that they will leave to their children. Why in the world aren’t Republicans doing more to help Black Americans keep their money?

Rapper 50 Cent says ‘maybe Trump is the answer’ after seeing NYC give pre-paid credit cards to migrants. 50 Cent is discussing the misuse of taxpayer money. Voters on MSNBC’s Black Barber Shop Focus Group see their wealth declining under Biden.

Listen to the discussion in full here:

Archived episodes here:

ABOUT THE SHOW

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.