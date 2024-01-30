What are the plans to help us win in 2024?

The activists of the GOP have lost faith with the leadership. This was spelled out in a recent article by Politico:
Tony Katz asked what the plan was to defeat the shenanigans by the left in 2024, because you know there will be shenanigans. Where there should be easy victories by the Grand Old Party, there have been disappointments. Nothing has changed from 2020 to expect change in 2024.
Says Tony Katz on his morning program:
This is our problem with Ronna McDaniel. There’s no plan here.
Listen to the discussion here:
Tony discussed the issue with Tony Kinnett last night:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
