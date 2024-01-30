Listen Live
What are the plans to help us win in 2024?

Where's the RNC to ensure a fight when it comes to protecting the vote? How are we going to avoid what happened in 2020?

Published on January 30, 2024

The activists of the GOP have lost faith with the leadership. This was spelled out in a recent article by Politico:

Tony Katz asked what the plan was to defeat the shenanigans by the left in 2024, because you know there will be shenanigans. Where there should be easy victories by the Grand Old Party, there have been disappointments. Nothing has changed from 2020 to expect change in 2024.

Says Tony Katz on his morning program:

This is our problem with Ronna McDaniel. There’s no plan here.

