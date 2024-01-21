Trooper Seriously Hurt After Being Hit By Vehicle In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS-A trooper was hit by a vehicle on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis Saturday night.
State Police Sergeant John Perrine said the trooper is seriously hurt.
He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.
