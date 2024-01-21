Listen Live
Local News

Trooper Seriously Hurt After Being Hit By Vehicle In Indianapolis

Published on January 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS-A trooper was hit by a vehicle on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis Saturday night.

State Police Sergeant John Perrine said the trooper is seriously hurt.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close