State Trooper Hit by Suspected Drunk Driver Identified, Expected to Survive

UPDATE — State Police Sergeant John Perrine reported that 22-year-old State Trooper Azariah Keith is expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday night. The incident occurred while Trooper Keith was helping someone with a tire change on the roadside. The suspected drunk driver involved in the collision is currently under investigation, and charges are being coordinated in conjunction with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.