DoorDash Driver Arrested for DUI After Collision Injures Two

DALEVILLE, IND — An Anderson-based DoorDash driver was arrested on Sunday by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. Cops say Simone R. Davis, 55, was operating a vehicle while intoxicated when the car she was driving collided with another and injured two people inside that car.
Davis is facing a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing a serious accident, classified as a Level 6 felony. Additionally, she is charged with two misdemeanors for driving a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.
Court documents reveal that sheriff’s deputies responded to a severe injury accident on State Road 32 on the north side of Daleville on Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, deputies found debris and two wrecked vehicles – a maroon Lincoln Aviator and a red Buick Encore.
Witnesses told police that after the accident, the Buick Encore driver was observed discarding a bottle of liquor out of the vehicle window. A deputy confirmed discovering a bottle of Jim Beam on the ground near the Buick.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified