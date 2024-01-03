Gary Woman Rescued From Crashed Car

GARY, Ind. — Police helped a passerby rescue a woman early Monday morning, when they found her trapped in a car that had flipped over in Gary.
Two women were in the car when it crashed on a small road not far from the Majestic Star Casino, and one was able to call 9-1-1. But, when police came to help, they could not find the duo, as the car’s lights could not be seen.
Thankfully, the caller was able to get out of the car and catch the attention of a passerby, who then helped police get to the proper location. When they reached the flipped car, the trapped woman told them that she could not feel her legs.
Eventually, she was freed and taken to the hospital. Officers have not yet provided updates on the women’s conditions.
