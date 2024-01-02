Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $200,000 Sold in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — If you recently bought a lottery ticket, you may want to check your numbers to see if you are $200,000 richer.
A Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball, with a Power Play of 4X, Saturday night. Winning numbers were 10-11-26-27-34, with a Powerball of 7.
The valuable ticket was originally purchased at the Spot Smoke Shop on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.
If you are the lucky owner, the Lottery urges you to meet with a financial advisor and call customer service at 1-800-955-6886.
