Man Shot at Outlaws Clubhouse in Marion

MARION, IND — Early on New Year’s Day, a 42-year-old man from Kendallville was critically injured in a shooting at a Marion motorcycle club, according to authorities.

Charles Hill suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and is currently undergoing treatment at Fort Wayne’s Lutheran Hospital, police reported.

The Marion Police Department received a call around 4:20 a.m. on Monday, prompting their response to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club at 1102 S. Race St. The incident occurred about a half-mile southeast of the intersection of state roads 9, 15, and 18 in Marion, a city with a population of 28,000 residents, located approximately 80 minutes northeast of Indianapolis.

While police have gathered evidence and conducted interviews at the club, no arrests had been announced as of Monday afternoon. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Marion Police Department in investigating.

Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to reach out to Marion police at 765-662-9981 or send a message through their Facebook page. Tips can also be shared with Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8847.