Silver Alert Issued for Missing Evansville Teenager

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a girl from Evansville who went missing earlier this month.
The Evansville Police Department says they are trying to find 15-year-old Danica Short. She was last seen on December 10 just before 9 pm. The police believe she is in extreme danger and requires medical assistance.
Short is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, black pants and white and black athletic shoes.
If you have any information on Danica Short, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.
