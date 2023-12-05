Listen Live
Person on Bicycle Hit and Killed on Indy’s Southwest Side

Published on December 5, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS–Someone on a bicycle was hit and killed Tuesday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police say it happened at around 6:30 on South Harding Street near Raymond Street.

IMPD says the driver of the car that hit the person on the bicycle stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation. Police had to close the intersection for a few hours while they investigated it.

They are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

 

