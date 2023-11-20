Three Flu Deaths So Far This Season, Who’s Being Affected the Most

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another person has died from the flu, adding another fatality to the state’s first flu deaths of the 2023-24 season, the Indiana Department of Health said Monday.

No information was given on who the people were or why they died. The health department cited privacy laws. All three deaths were reported to be 65 and older.

Indiana updates its influenza dashboard on Fridays during flu season, which typically runs from October through May.

At the end of last week, the state reported 1,210 flu-related illnesses, mostly in children and young adults.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Fluview report, updated weekly, showed slightly higher flu activity nationwide for the week ending Friday, Nov. 11.

Doctor’s offices, drugstores, and some schools and workplaces offer the flu vaccine. Visit vaccines.gov to find a location near you.