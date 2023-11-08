ISP Investigating Inmate Death at Westville Correctional Facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead Tuesday morning at the Westville Correctional Facility.
An autopsy showed that 35-year-old John Taylor died because of blunt force trauma, though specific details were not provided. Taylor had been convicted of Battery, Intimidation, and Criminal Confinement in Greene County.
Police have not said if they have any suspects in this case. Once they are done investigating, the LaPorte County Prosecutor will be responsible for charges.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
-
Indiana High School Marching Band State Finalists Set For October 28th.
-
Indiana resort in the running for Best Snow Tubing in the country
-
The Border Isn't Open, It's Wide Open
-
This Indiana town is the poorest in the state according to a new report
-
"I did it on purpose." Woman Charged With Crashing Car Into Jewish Building In Indy
-
NWS: Snow is Possible Across Indiana on Halloween
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
9 Shot, 1 Dead at Large Party on Indy's Northeast Side