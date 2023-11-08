Listen Live
ISP Investigating Inmate Death at Westville Correctional Facility

Published on November 8, 2023

WESTVILLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating after an inmate was found dead Tuesday morning at the Westville Correctional Facility.

An autopsy showed that 35-year-old John Taylor died because of blunt force trauma, though specific details were not provided.  Taylor had been convicted of Battery, Intimidation, and Criminal Confinement in Greene County.

Police have not said if they have any suspects in this case.  Once they are done investigating, the LaPorte County Prosecutor will be responsible for charges.

