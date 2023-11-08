Vote for the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana

STATEWIDE – One ongoing tournament is looking to identify the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana, and you are encouraged to cast your vote!
The competition’s first round of voting kicked off near the end of October, with nearly 50 Hoosier competitors in the field. Now, only 16 remain.
Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Businesses PDF
In recent years, the Indiana Chamber has hosted this contest in an effort to highlight unique products produced around the state. Vote here if you would like to participate.
Companies from cities such as Batesville, Columbus, Granger, Nashville, and Plymouth are still in this year’s running. The third (and current) round of voting is open until 9 p.m. on November 13th.
The fourth round of voting will run from November 14th through the 17th, before the semifinals kick off on November 20th. Finals voting will start November 27th, and the winner will be announced on December 13th.
Even if you have lived in Indiana for most (or all) of your life, you still may find a few surprises on the list.
Check out some of this year’s competitors here, to learn about local businesses that might help you finish your Christmas shopping early.
