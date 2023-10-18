Richardson to Have Shoulder Surgery, His Season is Over

INDIANAPOLIS–The season is over for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. He will be having surgery on his shoulder that he injured October 8 against Tennessee.

“After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season. Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I’m excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland,” said Colts Jim irsay on X Wednesday morning.

Not long after Richardson sprained his AC joint in his throwing shoulder, the Colts placed Richardson on injured reserve several days later.

Richardson has also spent time in concussion protocol earlier this year.

He played college football at Florida and was selected by the Colts fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.