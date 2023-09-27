19-Year-Old Arrested After Crash Killing 3 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday night crash that killed three people on the east side of Indianapolis, Indiana State Police say.

Indianapolis police were called to the crash at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Mithoeffer Road.

Officers found a smashed Dodge Challenger, which had been recently involved in a police chase through Indianapolis and neighboring Hancock County, and another vehicle that had collided, Indiana State Police say.

The driver of the vehicle who died after it was hit by the Challenger was identified Wednesday at Makayla Hankins, 21. State police did not provide Hankins’ hometown or share publicly what type of vehicle she was driving.

The passengers in the Challenger who died were Christian Leyba-Gonzalez, 14, and Jose Gonzalez, 31, both of Indianapolis.

Luis Leyba-Gonzalez, 19, faces a preliminary felony charge of resisting law enforcement causing death. He suffered minor injuries in the crash, state police say. Online court records on Wednesday afternoon did not show a pending case for Luis Leyba-Gonzalez. It was not immediately known Wednesday afternoon where Luis Leyba-Gonzalez was jailed.

A preliminary investigation showed the Challenger failed to stop at a red traffic light at 10th and Mitthoeffer while traveling at what state police called “an extremely high speed.”

State police did not public share the relationship of the Gonzalezes if any.

A state police trooper had tried to pull over the Challenger for reckless driving about 9:37 p.m. Tuesday near East Washington Street and Mithoeffer Road.

State police said in a news release, “The driver refused to stop and a pursuit continued for approximately 12 minutes, routing on several city streets while heading east out of Indianapolis and into rural areas of Hancock County.”

The pursuit was terminated at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday because the driver continued to be aggressive and reckless, and was going back toward more populated areas in Indianapolis, state police said.