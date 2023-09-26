Ball State Addresses Concerns About On-Campus Discharge

MUNCIE, IND –The leaders of Ball State University responded to inquiries from WIBC News about a discharge incident that took place at an on-campus housing complex. The parents of the university students affected by the incident are disappointed with the limited information that has been provided to them so far. After reaching out to Greg Fallon, the Chief Digital Marketing Communications Officer, we published the following Q&A session.

Ryan Hedrick: Please provide information regarding the accidental discharge incident. What were the circumstances surrounding it?

Greg Fallon: The investigation is ongoing. A suspect, who is not a Ball State University student, has been identified. Discussions between UPD and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s office regarding criminal charges are ongoing. We have no further updates to provide at this time. To reiterate the message distributed to students on the evening of the incident, there is no threat to campus. Shortly after officers responded to the incident scene, they assessed the situation and determined there was no imminent threat to campus.

RH: How did the university and local authorities react to the situation immediately?

Related Stories Indiana Supreme Court hears student’s lawsuit against Ball State

GF: Any questions about local authorities should go to those entities. As for Ball State University Police Department’s actions regarding this incident specifically, emergency dispatchers and on-scene officers were able to ascertain within minutes of the initial call that there was no imminent threat to campus.

RH: Has anyone been injured or harmed? What safety measures were taken?

GF: No injuries occurred during the incident.

RH: Can you share details about the university’s emergency response plan and how it was implemented during the incident?

GF: Alerts are issued to students based on the specific circumstances of the incident. Emergency text alerts are issued when there is an imminent threat, or the University needs the campus community to take action to ensure their safety. Regarding the incident on Sept. 16, UPD quickly assessed the incident, which did not meet either of those measures. The University issued a BSUInform email to notify students of the incident and that an investigation was ongoing but that there was no imminent threat to campus. In that email, the campus community was advised it would be notified via regular emergency alert systems if additional action became necessary.

RH: Have counseling and support services been made available to students and staff who may have been affected by the incident?

GF: Counseling and support services are always available to Ball State University students. Any student seeking support should contact our counseling center at 765-285-1736 or visit bsu.edu/campuslife/counseling-center. Ball State also has a 24/7 crisis hotline, which can be contacted at 765-285-4673.

RH: Lastly, what steps are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future?

GF: Ball State University is a safe campus. Evidence can be found in our annual Security and Fire Safety Report. Students at Ball State University are encouraged to report suspicious activity to UPD by calling 765-285-1111. Firearms are not permitted in residence halls or anywhere on campus. Any student or member of our campus community who sees a firearm should immediately contact UPD. Further, student residents are expected to escort their non-resident guests throughout the residence hall and register overnight guests with the front desk of their residence hall when bringing non-resident visitors into the halls. Visitors to the residence hall are expected to follow all University policies, any non-resident visitor who violates a University policy or has not been registered should be reported to hall staff, who will then escort that person out of the building.