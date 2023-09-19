NWS: Temperatures to Warm Up Across Indiana Later this Week

STATEWIDE–Temperatures will warm up across Indiana in the coming days.

“We’re going to see some above normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s for the rest of the work week and into the weekend,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma says “pleasant, fall weather” is coming.

“Our next chance of rain isn’t until Sunday, but even then there is only about a 30% chance. The better chances for that rain would be the western part of the state. As you go further east, those chances get less and less,” said Puma.

Puma says it will get windy from time to time throughout the week, but you shouldn’t get wind gusts that will be 20 mph or higher.

He also believes that temperatures will hover around the 70 and 80 degree mark throughout Indiana all next week.

You can hear the full interview with Jason Puma below.