Delays in Hearings for Greenwood Officers Accused of Policy Violations

GREENWOOD, IND — Two officers, Samuel Bowen and Elijah Allen of the Greenwood Police Department, were suspended for allegedly violating the department’s policies regarding “Information Technology Use,” “Mobile Data Center Use,” and “Standards of Conduct.”

They have requested a continuance for their disciplinary hearings, initially scheduled for September 20. Attorneys for the officers submitted motions for a delay last week.

The department says that sending inappropriate messages through the MDC system is strictly prohibited, such as derogatory, defamatory, obscene, disrespectful, sexually suggestive, or harassing. Violating the department’s Technology Standards of Conduct policies may result in disciplinary action.

Officer Bowen’s hearing is scheduled for October 11th, while Elijah Allen’s is set for October 30th.