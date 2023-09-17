Colts QB Anthony Richardson Out with Concussion Against Texans

HOUSTON, TX — Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson will not return to the game against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion
Richardson was escorted to the blue medical tent for assessment and was escorted from the tent to the locker room by several members of the team’s training staff.
When Richardson exited the game, the Colts were ahead 14-7, and the rookie had scored two rushing touchdowns. Colts starting center Ryan Kelly suffered a concussion and was ruled out in the second half.
Gardner Minshew II is replacing Richardson.
