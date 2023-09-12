Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of His Brother’s Fiancée

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man charged with killing his brother’s fiancée and shooting at police has pled guilty.

It was April 13th, 2020, when prosecutors say Randy Sutt, 47, shot Cecelia Babcock in the head at close range, killing her on Legacy Boulevard.

Greenwood Police showed up and they say Sutt fired shots at them first, and they fired back. Eventually, Sutt went back inside the house and fired more shots at police, nearly hitting one officer. No police were hurt.

There was a standoff, but Sutt was convinced to surrender. He was arrested and charged with murder and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Monday, Randy Sutt pled guilty. Both cases will be tried at the same time, which means Sutt could face 71 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for November 6th.