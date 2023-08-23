Free Adoptions Being Offered By Humane Society Of Hamilton County

FISHERS, Ind. — As they deal with capacity issues, the Humane Society of Hamilton County will be offering free adoptions this weekend for their “Clear The Shelter” event.

If you are looking for a furry friend to be a part of your family, the shelter will waive adoption fees Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27 from 12-5:00 p.m.

“Our situation has become dire as so many homeless pets rely on us as a safe haven, not to mention dogs around the state who are literally dying for a spot in our facility,” explained Lily Pesavento, Community Engagement Manager for HSHC.

“Right now, we are having to turn away animals in need outside of Hamilton County. The fact is, we don’t know what will happen to them. We are asking for the community to step up by adopting or fostering a dog to help with this ongoing animal welfare crisis.”

HSHC has over 600 animals in their care at the moment with is well over the capacity of their facility.

Though adoption fees will be waived during this time period, the shelter will also be asking for donations.

If you are considering adopting a pet from HSHC they ask that you bring any dogs you currently have for a meet-and-greet. If you rent or lease your living space you should also bring your renter’s pet policy.

You will also need to bring a valid ID.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, one round of vaccinations/deworming, wellness exam, and a bag of starter food.