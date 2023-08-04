The Weekly Recap: Trump and the Biden Crime Family

A lot has happened this week. Former President Donald Trump was indicted, Devon Archer testified against the Biden crime family, and more.

The biggest story in the news cycle right now is the Donald Trump indictment. The fourth one. Trump has been indicted on multiple charges including, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

When you bang your head against the wall long enough, eventually it breaks. It’s no secret that the Left cannot stand President Trump. They have attacked him over and over again, and this is the most ridiculous attack yet.

There is a chance this is the indictment that ends with former President Trump in jail. This entire case is based off of feeling. Smith has the advantage of the judge that was selected. Let us just say that she is not a fan of Trump, and her rulings against January 6th defendants speak volumes. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan was appointed by former President Obama. She sentenced January 6 defendants to more prison time than prosecutors sought.

Trump was not the only President in the news this week.

Devon Archer testified against the Biden crime family this week. Archer is a former business partner of Hunter Biden, and he testified before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

In his testimony he brought several things to light. One of them being Joe Biden’s involvement and knowledge of his son, Hunter’s, overseas business dealings.

