Another Donald Trump Indictment

Jack Smith is going after former President Donald Trump despite having a horrendous track record when going after politicians.

His conviction of Republican Virgina Governor Robert F. McDonnell was overturned by the Supreme Court. His case against former Senator John Edwards of North Carolina, a Democratic presidential candidate, ended with a hung jury and a mistrial. The prosecution of Senator Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, ended in another mistrial. The conviction of New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat, was overturned by an appeals court. He was convicted during a second trial, but an appeals court threw out three of the six guilty verdicts.

He is not good at this. Nothing is going to change with this attack of President Trump.

Smith has the advantage of the judge that was selected. Let us just say that she is not a fan of Trump, and her rulings against January 6th defendants speak volumes. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan was appointed by former President Obama. She sentenced January 6 defendants to more prison time than prosecutors sought.

Trump has been indicted on multiple charges including, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. It is all a bunch of hooey.

They can bring all of these charges against Trump. But where is the case? On what legal basis is Smith working on? He is not working on a legal basis. This is perfect timing considering the bombshell about Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Devon Archer and the phone calls came out yesterday.

All of these indictments against Trump are the same. They do not like that they could not impeach him, so they are going after him in legal court.

