IMPD: Officer-Involved Shooting On Northeast Side

Published on August 3, 2023

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is at an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the 3400 block of Parker Avenue.

No officers were injured. This is a developing story.

