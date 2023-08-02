Why Are IMPD Officers Leaving Indy?

IMPD officers are leaving in droves.

IMPD admits that even after swearing in 33 recruits, the department is still short 322 officers as of this week. Rick Snyder, FOP President Lodge 86, says over 100 officers have already left this year.

Snyder told the Hammer and Nigel Show that it boils down to three specific reasons why IMPD officers are leaving for other communities.

“Number one, every- 100% of the time, is if they are going to another community its where they have a prosecutor that does not prosecute like Ryan Mears. It’s the first thing I always hear. Second (reason) is political support and morale issues from their agencies. And third revolves around better pay, better schedules, and better equipment.”

He says without the support from the city’s political leaders, they will continue to lose officers left and right. In order to compete with surrounding areas, officers need to feel supported with pay, equipment, and leadership.

Due to the increasing staff shortage, the IMPD has had to make cuts across the department. The gang unit has been eliminated along with the fraud unit. There is now a smaller traffic enforcement and arson unit. Snyder says that with these departments suffering it’s only a matter of time before the rest of the city feels the effects.

Listen to the full conversation with Rick Snyder here: