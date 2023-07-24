Young Says Organ Donation & Transplant System Needs Revamped

WASHINGTON — Your senator believes the nation’s organ transplant and donation system needs revamped.
In a committee hearing, Senator Todd Young (R) says organizations like United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) have held a monopoly on the donation and transplant system for so long that it’s having negative effects on the people who need it most.
“Since I got involved in this issue, I was told time and time again, from UNOS, HHS, other interested parties, that management principals didn’t apply,” says Young.
He says the basic principles of effectively managing something do work and can be applied, but the problem is the monopoly control, as he sees it.
“We’ve seen it manifest itself in lost lives, anxious individuals, and incredible professionals who are trying to do the best they can within this system,” Young explains.
Young says he wants a better-functioning organ donation system, which he says could make tens of thousands more organ transplants every year.
