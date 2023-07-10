One-On-One With New Indiana Pacers Guard Bruce Brown Jr.

Much like Jake Query’s interview with Tyrese Haliburton last Thursday he also got a 1-on-1 interview with newest Pacer guard Bruce Brown Jr. The former Nugget described being an NBA champion and now landing with a team with playoff aspirations. Brown discussed what drew him to the Pacers, why they beat out the Knicks for his services, his love of country music, why he feels like he always has to prove himself, if he views 2023 as another contract year and a whole lot more!
I’m a defensive-minded player. That’s how I got my niche in the league, that’s how I’ve stayed in the league. The offensive side will take care of itself but the defensive side is where I take pride. – Bruce Brown Jr. on his defensive prowess
For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!
