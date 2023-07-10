Marion County Inmate Assaults Deputy, Steals Jail Wagon

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A Marion County sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate Monday.

Indianapolis Metro Police say the inmate assaulted the sheriff’s deputy around 11 o’clock Monday morning and stole a county jail wagon, driving off before eventually crashing at the 3300 block of Prospect Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

“Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were able to take the suspect into custody,” says IMPD Lieutenant Shane Foley in a Monday afternoon press conference, “deputies who were taking the suspect into custody sustained minor injuries. They were treated on scene and not being transported.”

The original deputy that was hurt earlier Monday morning is at Eskenazi Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The suspect is in stable condition.

This story will be updated.