An Ice Cream Social (Literally) for the Dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — High temperatures could hit 90 degrees this weekend, so what better way to cool down than by attending an Ice Cream Social with your dog at a Three Dog Bakery?

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so Three Dog Bakery locations around Central Indiana will recognize the occasion by hosting Ice Cream Socials from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

At this event, you can help your four-legged friend build sundaes with the pet shop’s Lickety Split “ice cream.” Dog-friendly flavors will include Puppy Tracks, Maple Bacon Pancake, Strawberry Pawfait, and Peanut Butter.

Ice Cream Socials will cost $6.50 per dog.

And, once your pup has gotten its fill of the frosting-like dessert, you might enjoy getting some ice cream for yourself at a nearby establishment. Continue reading for a few human ice cream shop recommendations.

Three Dog Bakery Locations:

844 Broad Ripple Avenue – Indianapolis

Phone: 317-466-1646

444 Massachusetts Avenue – Indianapolis

Phone: 317-238-0000

13904 Town Center Boulevard, Suite 200 – Noblesville

Phone: 317-776-6699

Human Ice Cream Shops:

BRICS – 901 East 64th Street, Indianapolis

Click here for the website.

Nicey Treat – 916 East Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis

Click here for the website.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream – 427 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

Click here for the website.

Kilwins Indianapolis – 530 Massachusetts Avenue #110, Indianapolis

Click here for the website.

Gordon’s Milkshake Bar – 865 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis

Click here for the Facebook page.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream – 14165 Cabela Parkway, Saxony Place #101, Noblesville

Click here for the website.

Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Cafe – 13230 Harrell Parkway #400, Noblesville

Click here for the website.

Alexander’s on the Square – 864 Logan Street, Noblesville

Click here for the website.