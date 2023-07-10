An Ice Cream Social (Literally) for the Dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — High temperatures could hit 90 degrees this weekend, so what better way to cool down than by attending an Ice Cream Social with your dog at a Three Dog Bakery?
Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, so Three Dog Bakery locations around Central Indiana will recognize the occasion by hosting Ice Cream Socials from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
At this event, you can help your four-legged friend build sundaes with the pet shop’s Lickety Split “ice cream.” Dog-friendly flavors will include Puppy Tracks, Maple Bacon Pancake, Strawberry Pawfait, and Peanut Butter.
Ice Cream Socials will cost $6.50 per dog.
And, once your pup has gotten its fill of the frosting-like dessert, you might enjoy getting some ice cream for yourself at a nearby establishment. Continue reading for a few human ice cream shop recommendations.
Three Dog Bakery Locations:
844 Broad Ripple Avenue – Indianapolis
Phone: 317-466-1646
444 Massachusetts Avenue – Indianapolis
Phone: 317-238-0000
13904 Town Center Boulevard, Suite 200 – Noblesville
Phone: 317-776-6699
Human Ice Cream Shops:
BRICS – 901 East 64th Street, Indianapolis
Click here for the website.
Nicey Treat – 916 East Westfield Boulevard, Indianapolis
Click here for the website.
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream – 427 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
Click here for the website.
Kilwins Indianapolis – 530 Massachusetts Avenue #110, Indianapolis
Click here for the website.
Gordon’s Milkshake Bar – 865 Massachusetts Avenue, Indianapolis
Click here for the Facebook page.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream – 14165 Cabela Parkway, Saxony Place #101, Noblesville
Click here for the website.
Homemade Ice Cream & Bakery Cafe – 13230 Harrell Parkway #400, Noblesville
Click here for the website.
Alexander’s on the Square – 864 Logan Street, Noblesville
Click here for the website.
