IFD: Lightning Strike Causes Apartment Fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department says an apartment fire that broke out in graduate student dorms on an Indianapolis college campus was caused by a lightning strike.

Around 7:47 a.m. Saturday, firefighters with the IFD were dispatched to Marian University at 3200 Cold Spring Road on a report of an apartment fire.

Upon arrival, officials found heavy fire and smoke showing through the building. Firefighters were able to control the fire by 8:32 a.m.

IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith told News 8 that the fire started after lightning struck the building’s attic. Two firefighters received slight injuries from the incident.

4 Marian students were displaced. IFD says apartment management is working with the students to relocate them.