IFD: Lightning Strike Causes Apartment Fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department says an apartment fire that broke out in graduate student dorms on an Indianapolis college campus was caused by a lightning strike.
Around 7:47 a.m. Saturday, firefighters with the IFD were dispatched to Marian University at 3200 Cold Spring Road on a report of an apartment fire.
Upon arrival, officials found heavy fire and smoke showing through the building. Firefighters were able to control the fire by 8:32 a.m.
IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith told News 8 that the fire started after lightning struck the building’s attic. Two firefighters received slight injuries from the incident.
4 Marian students were displaced. IFD says apartment management is working with the students to relocate them.
-
Indiana Laws that Go into Effect July 1st
-
Joe Biden Will Not Acknowledge his Granddaughter
-
The Heart of the US Economy is Moving South
-
Court Docs: Abby & Libby's Cause of Death, Allen Admits to Murders, More
-
Man Arrested for Road Rage Shooting That Left Another Seriously Injured
-
The Savannah Bananas Bring "Banana Ball" to Indianapolis
-
NWS: Severe Weather Possible in Indiana Wednesday Night
-
Broad Ripple Village Association sends letter to Mayor asking to make Broad Ripple Avenue a Gun Free Zone