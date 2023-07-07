Threads is Bursting onto the Scene

Meta’s new app “Threads” has come bursting onto the scene to compete with the popular microblogging platform, Twitter.

Threads is backed by Facebook founds, Mark Zuckerberg. This only adds to the feud between Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk. The two have been at odds over multiple topics over the past few years. They’re even scheduling a fight between them.

Adding more fuel to the burning fire is the lawsuit. Twitter is planning on suing the new social media platform. Twitter is claiming that Threads is infringing on their trademarks and intellectual property rights.

Despite the lawsuit, Threads is growing at a rapid pace. The new app broke the record for the fastest platform to have a million users.

Between the changes at Twitter since Musk took over and the curiosity that comes with the releasing of any new social media app, especially when the creator of modern social media is behind it, has led to the quick creation of profiles on Threads.

The app is linked with Instagram, which allows users to quickly import their information from Instagram.

