Five People Killed In Mass Shooting In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Five people are dead and others are injured after a mass shooting in Philadelphia.

Police confirmed Monday that a suspect was taken into custody. Six people were hit by gunfire in the attack carried out at multiple locations.

The suspected gunman is in custody and was described as a man with an AR-style rifle, a handgun, multiple magazines, body armor, and a police scanner.

Officers responding to the shooting heard the gunfire and chased the suspect, who continued firing before being detained. A second suspect who may have returned fire was also taken into custody.

The two injured victims are both minors.