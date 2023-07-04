Listen Live
Five People Killed In Mass Shooting In Philadelphia

Published on July 4, 2023

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

PHILADELPHIA — Five people are dead and others are injured after a mass shooting in Philadelphia.
Police confirmed Monday that a suspect was taken into custody. Six people were hit by gunfire in the attack carried out at multiple locations.
The suspected gunman is in custody and was described as a man with an AR-style rifle, a handgun, multiple magazines, body armor, and a police scanner.

Officers responding to the shooting heard the gunfire and chased the suspect, who continued firing before being detained.  A second suspect who may have returned fire was also taken into custody.
The two injured victims are both minors.

