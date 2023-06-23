Moms for Liberty Hamilton Co. Removes Hitler Quote from Newsletter

CARMEL, Ind. — A quote directly attributed to Adolf Hitler was printed on a parents’ rights group’s newsletter in central Indiana and posted online this week.

Moms for Liberty’s chapter in Hamilton County posted its newsletter on Facebook, and clearly posted on the newsletter cover is a quote from Adolf Hitler, the former dictator of Germany whose Holocaust left over six-million people dead during World War II.

Moms for Liberty was called out for the quote, and they took down the post and any reference to Hitler’s quote online.

“As a father, as a Jew, as a resident of Carmel, as just a human being, it makes me angry. It makes me concerned,” says Miles Nelson, Democrat candidate for mayor of Carmel, talking to our news-gathering partners at WISH-TV.

Moms for Liberty Hamilton County released a statement Thursday from chapter chair Paige Miller, “We condemn Adolf Hitler’s actions and his dark place in human history. We should not have quoted him in our newsletter, and we express our deepest apology.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center says Moms for Liberty Hamilton County is one of a few dozen “antigovernment/hate groups” that it’s tracked in Indiana.