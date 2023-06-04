Police: IMPD Detective and Lawrence Firefighter Arrested for Domestic Battery

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and a Lawrence firefighter were arrested for domestic battery late Friday night.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Marina Court in Greenwood just after 11 pm Friday. That’s near State Road 135 and West Stones Crossing Road. They had gotten a report that two people had been fighting at the home.

They say they arrested both Joseph and Katie Gourley for domestic battery with injury, which is a misdemeanor. They both posted bond and were released from the Johnson County Jail.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said Joseph Lee Gourley told them that he was a firefighter with the Lawrence Fire Department. He said Katie Elizabeth Gourley said she was a detective with IMPD. Both of them were off duty at the time.

On Saturday night, IMPD said in a news release that Katie is an eight-year veteran of IMPD and is currently assigned to the Aggravated Assault Unit. She has been placed on administrative leave.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case next.