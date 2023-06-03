How to Get Married and Support Animals in Need

INDIANAPOLIS — Love is in the air – for humans and their four-legged companions – as the Marion County Clerk’s Office prepares to support animals in need while helping people marry or renew their vows.

The Paws and Promises Wedding Fundraiser will be held Tuesday, June 13th. This means that wedding ceremonies and vow renewals held between 9 a.m. and noon will benefit the Friends of Indy Animals (FOIA).

All ceremonies will be performed outside the City-County Building on Lugar Plaza, and you are encouraged to reserve your spot in advance.

If you and your significant other would like to celebrate your love, you may bring your pet to the ceremony. There will even be a Pawp-Up Pup Park for some of your furry friends to use.

However, if you bring a pet, make sure they are on a leash or in a kennel at all times.

Instead of paying an officiant’s fee, you are asked to bring at least $50 to donate to the FOIA, which works with Indy’s Animal Care Services to help animals in need.

And, if you’re getting married, don’t forget your marriage license! You can apply for a license and reserve a ceremony spot here. You can also reserve a spot by calling 317-327-4739.

If you would like to celebrate with an animal by your side, but do not yet have one of your own, you can also adopt a dog at Lugar Plaza, courtesy of IACS. Learn more about the adoption process here.