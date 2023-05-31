Former Vice President Pence To Announce Presidential Campaign Next week

DES MOINES, IA.–Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will announce that he’s running for President in 2024 next week.

He’s supposed to give a kickoff speech and release a campaign video on June 7 before taking part in a town hall with CNN in Des Moines, Iowa.

A source close to Pence says he will campaign in all 99 Iowa counties before the caucuses, adding that the campaign “will do the things that put Mike Pence in an advantageous position.”

He will join a growing field of candidates including his former President Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

June 7 is also Pence’s birthday. He will turn 64 years old.

Pence, a former congressman, was Indiana Governor when Trump named him his running mate in 2016. For four years, Pence served as the Vice President to Trump.