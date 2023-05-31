Al Pacino Becoming Dad Again At Age 83

NEW YORK, NY — Actor Al Pacino is becoming a Dad again at the age of 83.

Al Pacino’s 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant with his fourth baby.

The news comes just weeks after Pacino’s acting buddy and fellow Oscar winner Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79 and the similarities don’t end there. Both actors live in New York, De Niro in TriBeCa and Pacino in Rockland County.

The pair has acted together in “The Godfather: Part II,” “Heat” and “The Irishman.”