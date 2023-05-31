Dylan Mulvaney is Deeply Confused

Dylan Mulvaney has been a dominant topic of discussion throughout the country, and a new story has come out about him.

In case you have been living under a rock, Mulvaney is a man pretending to be a woman. Bud Light hired him to be a spokesperson for the company. This set off many Republicans and Bud Light’s consumers to a point where their sales plummeted.

If you are a man who thinks he is a woman, then there is clearly some mental issue. Mulvaney’s latest video reveals how deep his mental issues run.

He posted a video on TikTok where he made an insane statement about his sexual preferences.

“So, I recently told my parents that I may be a little bit romantically interested in women. And that was a big shock for them considering the past 10 years of coming out as gay, then queer, then non-binary, then trans. And I think it was just a bit of a shock. So, I tell my dad and he goes, ‘Well, I would love to see you get a woman pregnant,’ and I said, ‘Oh, no, no, no… she would be getting me pregnant,’”

Over the past decade he has changed his sexual identity and gender a total of four times. Now, he reveals that he is indeed straight. He is attracted to women. What a surprise, a man is attracted to women.

That is not the alarming part of the statement. Mulvaney literally thinks that he, as a man, can get pregnant.

How are people not seeing this and realizing that he is mentally ill? How does this confusing statement not reveal to people who this man is? Dylan Mulvaney is confused.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on Dylan Mulvaney’s video and other news in the LGBTQ+ community, click the link below.