State Rep. Jim Lucas Arrested For OWI, Leaving Scene Of Accident

SEYMOUR, Ind. — State Representative Jim Lucas has been arrested.

The Seymour Republican was arrested early Wednesday morning on three charges, one of which is operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Indiana State Police say Lucas was arrested after crashing his vehicle on I-65 just north of Seymour around midnight Wednesday and he left the scene in the vehicle initially.

Officers with the Seymour Police Department say they found the vehicle in a different location nearby and he was arrested.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office website shows Lucas as an inmate as of 3:46 a.m.

Bond was set at $705.

He is facing preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment; leaving the scene of a crash; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Lucas has represented Seymour and surrounding counties in the Indiana House since 2012.