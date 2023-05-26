Listen Live
The Side Piece

Why is it called the Brickyard and how thick is the brick?

Published on May 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

106th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

It was literally paved with bricks. That is how The Indianapolis Motor Speedway earned its nickname, The Brickyard. When the track first opened in 1909, the surface consisted of a mixture of gravel, limestone, tar, and asphaltum oil. However, a deadly accident during the first car race prompted the owner, Carl Fisher, to repave the track. Over 3.2 million paving bricks, weighing 9.5 pounds each, were laid on top of the original surface in just 63 days.

The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Qualifying

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Over time, sections of the track were gradually paved with asphalt. Remaining is a 36-inch strip of the original slabs. It was preserved at the start/finish line, creating the iconic Yard of Bricks that exists today. This strip of bricks serves as a reminder of the track’s history.

106th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

A beloved tradition at the Brickyard is the act of “kissing the bricks.” It began in 1996 when NASCAR champion Dale Jarrett and his crew chief Todd Parrott decided to pay tribute to the track’s history by kneeling and kissing the Yard of Bricks after winning the Brickyard 400. Since then, every Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400 winner has followed suit.

The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Qualifying

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

As the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 approaches, the historic significance of the Brickyard and its Yard of Bricks continues to captivate racing fans.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close