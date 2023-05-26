Why is it called the Brickyard and how thick is the brick?

It was literally paved with bricks. That is how The Indianapolis Motor Speedway earned its nickname, The Brickyard. When the track first opened in 1909, the surface consisted of a mixture of gravel, limestone, tar, and asphaltum oil. However, a deadly accident during the first car race prompted the owner, Carl Fisher, to repave the track. Over 3.2 million paving bricks, weighing 9.5 pounds each, were laid on top of the original surface in just 63 days.

Over time, sections of the track were gradually paved with asphalt. Remaining is a 36-inch strip of the original slabs. It was preserved at the start/finish line, creating the iconic Yard of Bricks that exists today. This strip of bricks serves as a reminder of the track’s history.

A beloved tradition at the Brickyard is the act of “kissing the bricks.” It began in 1996 when NASCAR champion Dale Jarrett and his crew chief Todd Parrott decided to pay tribute to the track’s history by kneeling and kissing the Yard of Bricks after winning the Brickyard 400. Since then, every Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard 400 winner has followed suit.

As the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 approaches, the historic significance of the Brickyard and its Yard of Bricks continues to captivate racing fans.

