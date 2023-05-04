Matt Miller: Anthony Richardson Could Join Elite QB Conversation Rapidly

Anthony Richardson has certainly given Colts fans some hope for the future. At the very least he provides some outlook that the quarterback position could be solidified for more than one season, a welcome change of pace after the last few one and done experiments.

ESPN’s Matt Miller joined Kevin & Query earlier this week and said not only did he love the drafting of Richardson but thinks with his skillset he can quickly ascend to the top of the quarterback rankings with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts.

The sky is the limit. There’s Mahomes, Burrow, Hurts, Justin Hebert and if Anthony Richardson is in that conversation, I’m not going to be shocked – ESPN’s Matt Miller on Richardson’s ability to be considered one of the NFL’s best in the near future

