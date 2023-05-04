Joe and Hunter Biden are Guilty

Nothing but drama and allegations have surrounded Joe and Hunter Biden since President Joe Biden started campaigning.

The investigation into Hunter Biden started in 2018. He did not become the target of a grand jury investigation until the end of 2020.

The investigation began because of Suspicious Activity Reports regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

We then later learned that Biden was being investigated for two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.

Since then, a whistleblower has come out and said that Biden’s case has been being mishandled. Attorney General Merrick Garland came out and said his office would not interfere with the investigation. He then backed the attorney for the District of Delaware saying that he is capable of leading the investigation.

No official ruling has been made yet, but based on the evidence that has been presented thus far, it is not unreasonable to assume that the Bidens are guilty. There is the laptop, we know that Hunter lied on a form to obtain a firearm, he was trading on the Biden name, and it seems that his father, Joe Biden, was working with him to enrich the whole Biden family’s pockets.

We are waiting on an official ruling that could be coming soon according to the Washinton Post. It will be interesting to see whether or not he is charged.

