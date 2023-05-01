Family of Child Fed Vomit by Brownsburg School Employees Hires Lawyers

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The law firm of Connell Michael Kerr announced Monday they are representing the family of the 7-year-old child with special needs forcibly fed vomit by a teacher and aide in the Brownsburg Community School System in February.
Catherine Michael, an attorney with Connell Michael Kerr, says in a statement made Monday the incident has shocked the family, and says the family was unaware of the abuse until they were shown a video of their child being forced to eat his vomit on April 17.
The child, Michael says, is challenged by autism, memory issues, and has problems with communication. These memory issues, as said by Capt. Jennifer Barrett of the Brownsburgh Police Department, affected his ability to recall the abuse to an adult.
Michael says they are doing what they can to ensure justice is served, and provided this in a statement.
“Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, is committed to helping this family seeking justice to ensure that
those responsible for this abuse, and those who knew about the abuse, are held accountable for
their actions. We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time, and they
wish to thank everyone for their support and concern. Our office will continue to provide updates
on the family at this difficult time.” – Catherine Michael
Michael also encourages anyone with additional information about abuse within the Brownsburg Community School System to contact Brownsburg police.
-
Four Indianapolis Get Go Cafes and Markets Say Goodbye
-
IMPD changes gun policy after WISH-TV investigation
-
Republican Ryan Webb comes out as American-Indian Woman
-
Indiana Schools are Teaching Critical Race Theory
-
Is Donald Trump "An Enemy of the 2nd Amendment"?
-
Tucker Carlson Breaks his Silence with a Video on Twitter
-
Loud Boom Friday Night Across Indiana Was Likely A Meteor
-
9-year-old Boy Hit and Killed by Car