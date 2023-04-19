Hoosiers love a festival! Indiana Ranks 5th in the Country for Festival Obsession

Indiana is among the top states in the country with the most festival-obsessed residents, ranking fifth overall with a score of 546, 28% higher than the national average, according to a recent study by fashion retailer Boohoo.

The study analyzed Google Trends data of the last year for search terms used by participants in each state, combining them to give each state a total score. Wisconsin ranks as the most festival-obsessed state in the United States, with a score of 602.

Fall Festivals Take Center Stage in Indiana

Indiana and Kentucky are joint fifth in the country for fair obsession, with both states scoring similarly on each analyzed term. However, Indiana has the highest search levels for ‘fall festival’ in the country, with Kentucky placing third. This search term is an indication of the popularity of autumn events in the state.

Additionally, Indiana ranks in the top ten for ‘festivals’ and ‘festivals near me.’ Indiana’s carnival interest level is 28% higher than the national average, demonstrating a high level of enthusiasm for festivals among residents.

Yet, Kentucky has the second-highest proportion of its population searching for music jubilees. In comparison, Indiana places 25th for this term. Kentucky appears to have more fashion-conscious residents; searches for “outdoor outfits” rank eighth compared to Indiana’s eighteenth ranking.

In conclusion, Indiana is one of the most festival-obsessed states in the country, with a particular interest in fall galas. Planning for the season has already begun. Indiana residents are eager to attend their favorite events. With such a high level of interest, Indiana is sure to have an exciting festival season this year.